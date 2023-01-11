RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Western Blvd. has been closed since January 4 because of a water main break.

Although the repairs to the water main have been completed, the road—and repaving it—impacted when that section of Western Blvd. would reopen to traffic.

One factor was what crews previously found under Western Blvd—how the roadway was constructed.

“It’s very difficult to break through. You have to have heavy equipment on there with big hammers to bust through it; so that’s just taken more time,” Raleigh Water Public Information Officer Ed Buchan said.

And Julia Milstead with the City of Raleigh said that the low temperatures also had an impact on getting the roadway reopened.

“Good progress was made Monday in terms of rebuilding the complex road bed structure, but Monday nights cold temperatures have hindered the repaving process,” Milstead said. “You usually cannot put down asphalt in temperatures below 40⁰, and it was quite chilly last night and this morning. Once the paving is complete, it has to cool for a number of hours before it is suitable for heavy vehicles such as tractor trailers to drive on it without damaging it – so that also contributes to the longer than usual opening time.”