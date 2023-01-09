RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of Western Boulevard in Raleigh is not expected to reopen for drivers until Wednesday, according to the latest updates from Raleigh Water.

The section of Western Blvd. between Blue Ridge Road and I-440 closed last week Wednesday due to a water main break, and crews have been working on the repair ever since.

Officials had previously estimated that the repairs would be completed the day following the watermain break, but the fix turned out to be a bit more complex.

Officials said the continuous delays have been due to repaving, restriping, and the rainy weather Raleigh had over the weekend.

The latest prediction from officials on when the roadway will be back to normal for drivers is Wednesday.

🚨🚨UPDATE🚨🚨

Due to repaving, restriping, and rain forecast for Sunday, January 8, Western Blvd is expected to fully open to traffic on Wednesday, January 11.

📣Watch for crews and cones in the work zone.🦺⚒️ — Raleigh Water (@Raleigh_Water) January 6, 2023

CBS 17 previously reported that the original extended closure was due to what crews found under Western Boulevard.

“It’s very difficult to break through. You have to have heavy equipment on there with big hammers to bust through it so that’s just taken more time,” Raleigh Water Public Information Officer Ed Buchan said.

Buchan also shared how crews had to use special equipment for this repair and that has had an impact.

“Rebuilding the roadbed takes a long time, that is the main problem here,” Buchan said.