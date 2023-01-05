RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A water main break closed Western Boulevard near I-440 on Wednesday.

Officials said Western Blvd. is still closed between Blue Ridge Road and Chaney Road for the repair.

Road repairs are expected to be completed around 8 p.m. on Thursday, but traffic won’t be able to access the roadway until early Monday morning, according to officials.

While the area is closed, drivers will be detoured onto I-440 in both directions.

On Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. the break broke impacting traffic.

Motorists should still be aware of all posted traffic signs, closures, traffic cones and work crews, Raleigh Water said.

CBS 17 has reached out to the City of Raleigh on why the delays have been prolonged and are waiting to hear back.