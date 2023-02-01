RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s police chief Estella Patterson said “more and more” youth in Raleigh are either becoming victims of violent crimes or getting involved in them during her latest crime report.

Last year, the Raleigh Police Department charged 196 juveniles with some form of violent crime, among the most common was assaults between teens aged 14-17.

Patterson also said that six of the 49 total homicide victims in Raleigh last year were minors. Patterson spoke about her partnerships with Wake County schools and multiple youth outreach organizations trying to fix the problem.

“There are truancy issues coming out of the pandemic and also some juveniles just being out after hours kind of thing which then leads to violent crime,” Patterson said during her presentation Friday.

Patricia Cardoso, Chief operating officer for Haven House Services, said she’s not surprised to hear about the uptick. But, she said there are many more factors behind the numbers contributing to youth in crisis, especially post-pandemic.

“But we’re certainly seeing families struggling in ways that we’ve never seen before,” Cardoso said. “There’s a lot of unmet needs and I think that looks different for each individual.”

Haven House Services hosts 11 youth-centered programs and the Wrenn House open 24/7 for children 10-17 in need.

The organization hopes to catch kids early and give resources to a better life.

Cardoso said she has worked with teens who have been around gun violence.

“When you watch the media to hear reports at night and you hope that when you find out who was on the other side of the story that it’s not one of your kids,” Cardoso said.

Cardoso said mental health resources in a timely manner are scarce for kids facing difficult situations.

“We knew that that we were going to see a spike in mental health issues I don’t think that we anticipated it would be this bad,” Cardoso said. “If you think about a situation where there is a critical situation and there’s an emergency situation they need services right now. You call and try to set up an appointment and you’re told there’s no one available for 2 to 3 months.”