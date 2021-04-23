Rally calling for end to gun violence being held outside NC General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People calling for an end to gun violence are rallying outside the North Carolina General Assembly on Friday and telling state lawmakers to act.

The event, called Rally for Change, is being led by Clydia Hemingway-Davis, a mother who lost her son when he was shot and killed in Charlotte almost two years ago – the day after the mass shooting at UNC-Charlotte.

Democrats have filed bills trying to address gun violence, including calling for red flag laws that would allow a judge to temporarily take someone’s guns from them if they’re deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

They face opposition from Republicans who view them as limiting people’s Second Amendment rights.

This week, a bill did start moving forward to phase out the law requiring pistol purchase permits.

The Sheriff’s Association had opposed that but is now backing it because of improvements to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

This story will be updated after the rally has finished.