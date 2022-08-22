RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “It’s not just about fighting for my child, it’s about fighting for everyone’s children.” Those were the words of Patricia Dewes Sunday morning while standing in front of the capitol building.

Dewes, who helped create the organization called, “Forgotten Victims of Vance, Granville, Franklin and Warren Counties,” said she and others have traveled across the country doing rallies to help raise awareness about fentanyl. She plans to head to Washington DC next month.

Dewes said her daughter, Heaven, died from the drug back in 2018. It’s part of the reason she’s dedicated her time to help other families.

Dewes believes lawmakers in North Carolina need to do more to hold people accountable who illegally distribute fentanyl. She said, “When that results in someone’s death, that is not an overdose. That is a drug-induced homicide.”

Dewes also said more and more drugs are becoming laced with the deadly opioid and said it shouldn’t be treated any different than if someone were poisoned by arsenic.

Data from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reports more than 3,000 fentanyl positive deaths in 2021. This year, there have already been more than 1,300 fentanyl deaths from January to May. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl has become a leading cause of death in the country for ages 18-45.

“People might think that fentanyl is that big of a problem but it’s happening and it’s only getting worse- it’s not getting better,” said Michael Lewallen of Apex who also attended Sunday’s rally. Lewallen said he lost his close friend, Gabriella Aviles, back in October from fentanyl—four months after she graduated from high school.

He said, “She really was a shining star. No matter who she was with, she would light up the room, put a smile on your face… she was the person who would go out of their way to help somebody.”

Lewallen stood next to Gabriella’s mom, Lynelle Esposito, who struggled to hold back her tears while describing her daughter. She said Gabriella was “always so happy and so positive.”

Esposito said her daughter’s case has come to a halt and she’s concerned that the person responsible for illegally distributing the drug to Gabriella may be giving it to others.

She said, “I’m not the only parent, I mean look at all these parents, they have lost their loved ones. It just needs to stop.”

Dewes hopes by educating others, she can make a change to ensure more people aren’t impacted by fentanyl.

She also hopes that North Carolina District Attorneys uniformly apply state laws to prosecute fentanyl involved homicides and that people continue to educate students in North Carolina schools. Dewes said she would also like to see schools and law enforcement carry Narcan to ensure more lives can be saved.