RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning months-long closures for two ramps at the Airport Boulevard interchange on Interstate 40 in Wake County.

The closures will allow crews to reconstruct the ramps to tie into the new diverging diamond interchange currently under construction.

Drivers should be on the lookout for crews on the road and anticipate the following closures until just before the Christmas holiday:

Starting at 8 p.m. on Sept. 6, crews plan to close the ramp from Airport Boulevard to I-40 West. Detours will follow either Aviation Parkway back to I-40 West, or for those coming from Pleasant Grove Church Road, McCrimmon Parkway to Aviation Parkway to I-40 West.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, crews plan to close the ramp from I-40 East to Airport Boulevard. The detour for this closure will have drivers continue to the next exit and follow Aviation Parkway to McCrimmon Parkway to access Airport Boulevard.