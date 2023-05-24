RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh school has raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars in six years — all in the fight against cancer.

The American Cancer Society says Ravenscroft led the nation in fundraising for the sixth straight year for its Crucial Catch partnership with the NFL — and earned another Pink Cleat award from the Carolina Panthers as the top team in the Carolinas.

The group says Ravenscroft set a record by raising more than $48,000 this year and has generated nearly $213,000 since 2017.

The yearly total beat the previous best by more than $9,000. Ravenscroft raised $39,000 a year ago.

Juniors Elena Mathan and Noah Suh served as co-presidents for the Ravenscroft Crucial Catch team as they shattered their previous best fundraising total by more than $9,000.

“The results are absolutely amazing, and we’re able to help so many people,” said Ravenscroft junior Elena Mathan, who along with Noah Sun served as co-presidents for the school’s team.

“Coming from my own experience with my grandpa who has cancer, it really connects deeply to me and it shows how much kindness you can spread and what it does,” she said.

The Crucial Catch program emphasizes early cancer screenings and addresses the inequities of the disease in underserved communities.