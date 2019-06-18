RAW VIDEO: Motorcycle slams into SUV on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh; 4 injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning, according to witnesses.

The area around the 7600 block of Falls of Neuse Road was closed for several hours due to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a black Nissan SUV.

RELATED: NCDOT data shows motorcycle fatalities rose 21 percent in 2018

Witnesses at the scene told CBS 17 that the SUV was pulling into the Neuse Christian Academy on Falls of Neuse Road when the motorcycle slammed into the passenger-side door.

Video from the scene showed the male motorcyclist, later identified as 22-year-old Matches Eugene Masterson, lying unconscious in the middle of the road in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Masterson was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Annie Lou Valez was identified as the driver of the SUV. No charges have been filed. Police said they’re still working to determine what happened.

What began as a routine team meeting at nearby Raleigh Periodontics ended with staff working to save a life.

“It was a little overwhelming and the first thing you think of is, ‘is everyone OK? Is everyone safe?'” said Dr. Travis Whitley.

Whitley’s nurse saw the crash happen and said the motorcyclist T-boned the SUV. Inside the SUV was an adult and two children.

The nurse saw the motorcyclist lying on the road and immediately ran to the office to get supplies.

“Then our entire team dispersed and at least 10 of us went out to scene and assessed the victim and really tried to help in the best was possible,” said Whitley.

For about three minutes, the Raleigh Periodontics team were the only ones on the scene.

“We were just making sure the scene was safe and everyone was doing as best they could until EMS and fire arrived,” said Whitley.

The nurse anesthetist suctioned the motorcyclist while others pitched in where they could.

Whitley said the man had severe head trauma.

“[He] was not very responsive verbally, but we did not have to give CPR,” he said.

The staff members even helped paramedics load the man up into the ambulance.

“I think our team did a great job of trying ot help out in the best way we can,” said Whitley.

The doctor said he’s just thankful they were in the right place at the right time.

“It was pretty remarkable and special,” he said.

One of the witnesses told CBS 17 that in addition to the motorcyclist, the three people in the car were transported to the hospital. The adult and two children were all conscious and alert.

It’s not clear at this time what condition the motorcyclist is in.

Police said their crash reconstruction team is still working to figure out exactly what happened and that will determine whether any charges are filed.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now