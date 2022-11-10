RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)— New flights and dozens of new jobs are coming to RDU.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will start offering six new routes to destinations in Florida, including Sarasota and Orlando, starting in February. The airline tells CBS 17 it will also open a base at RDU in February, bringing 50 new jobs to the Triangle.

As part of this move, Avelo will soon move its operations to Terminal 1.

“This is a great opportunity for Avelo to go over there, got four gates over there that are truly underutilized. It’s a tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Michael Landguth, RDU authority CEO.

This is a quick expansion for Avelo, which started offering its first, and currently only route between RDU and New Haven, Connecticut last Spring.

“This is a community that’s growing. There’s a lot of people here, it’s a very good demographic, it’s got a lot of future growth that’s already planned,” said Andrew Levy, Avelo CEO.

Levy tells CBS 17 they’ll immediately start hiring for those jobs.