MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Aeromexico will launch nonstop service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Mexico City Benito Juarez International Airport in July 2024.

Aeromexico will be the 17th airline at RDU and the first to serve Mexico’s capital city.

“We are pleased to announce a new nonstop service linking Raleigh-Durham to Mexico City,” said Jeff Morgan, Aeromexico´s Senior Vice President-Network Planning and Scheduling. “This new route will make it more convenient than ever for North Carolinians to visit Mexico’s vibrant capital city, where they can experience a world-class culinary scene and the cultural wonders of a history dating back almost 700 years. In addition, this route will create new connecting options with Aeromexico’s extensive national network, giving travelers enhanced access to Mexico’s business centers, beautiful beaches, and historical sites.”

Nonstop Aeromexico service will begin July 1 and will operate daily out of Terminal 2 on an Embaer E-190 with 99 seats.

The route is operated under Aeromexico and Delta Air Line’s joint Cooperation Agreement that offers a network of flights as well as frequent flyer benefits with lounge access.

Mexico City becomes RDU’s ninth international destination.