RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Travelers will soon have a new option for flying out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday its first service out of RDU — a nonstop flight to New Haven, Connecticut. The service begins in May and will start at $59 for a one-way trip. That fare is an introductory rate that includes taxes and fees, and must be booked by March 22.

The Raleigh to Connecticut service will initially be offered five days a week. A sixth day will be added in June, according to a news release from the airline.

The flights will depart RDU at 8:25 a.m. and arrive at 10 a.m. Return trips will depart New Haven, Connecticut at 6 a.m. and return at 7:45 a.m., Avelo said.

“Avelo’s choice to make RDU their only airport in North Carolina shows their investment in the Research Triangle and we welcome them to the region,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

“With our low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to the Connecticut region easier and more affordable than ever. We look forward to welcoming RDU to our expanding national network of popular destinations,” CEO Andrew Levy said in the release.

Avelo will become RDU’s 13th airline. Avelo has 18 popular destinations.