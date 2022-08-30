RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials expect nearly 20 percent more passengers this Labor Day weekend than they saw last year.

Officials said Tuesday that they expect more than 150,000 passengers to come through this weekend — about 22,000 more than they saw last year, an increase of 17 percent.

They expect Friday to be the busiest day with nearly 33,000 travelers.

Michael Landguth, the president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority, says the facility “has set pandemic-era records for passenger traffic throughout the busy summer travel season.

“We expect to close strong as families take their last vacations before students return to school,” he said.

Airport officials expect traffic to slow down during the fall before picking back up near Thanksgiving.

They advise travelers to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early if they are flying out of the country.