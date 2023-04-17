RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport announced it has opened a new overnight parking lot. The lot, however, isn’t for cars.

The new West Remain Overnight (West RON) ramp is for aircraft. Airport officials said in a release the parking area allows planes that arrive late at night and depart early the next day to park overnight closer to Terminal 2.

“Expanding RDU’s overnight aircraft parking capacity fulfills a milestone in Vision 2040, the master plan that guides us in growing responsibly to meet our community’s increasing demand for air travel,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “The new West RON is more convenient to Terminal 2 and positions aircraft closer to the terminal when gates become available for morning departures.”

RDU said about one-third of its daily flights depart between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., making the early morning hours the busiest time of day at the airport. The new 558,000 square-foot parking area near Terminal 2 holds large aircraft that will be staged near the terminals in the mornings when planes are typically lined up waiting for a gate.

Construction on the parking area began in 2020. The $37 million project was largely funded by the North Carolina General Assembly, who provided the funding over a period of four years.