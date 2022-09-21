MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport reopened its Economy 4 parking lot on Wednesday to expand parking options for travelers.

The lot is located on International Drive between Lumley Road and John Brantley Boulevard. Passengers can book spots online starting Sept. 27.

The rate for Economy 4 parking is $11 per day and $1 per hour for the first four hours.

Shuttle buses run from the parking lot to terminals approximately every 10 minutes. Guests can use the TransLoc mobile app to see where buses are located and for an estimated time of arrival.

Economy 4 was closed in 2020 due to declining passenger traffic. But, it was reopened amid increasing demand for airport parking, particularly during peak travel days during the week.

RDU recommends booking parking at least 24 hours before your scheduled flight. Customers can reserve parking online at rdu.com.

Express is now the only public parking facility that remains closed.