MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport said it is seeing an increase in travelers at the airport and is asking flyers to consider booking parking ahead of time if they’re vacationing for the July 4 holiday.

“We’re seeing an increased amount of travelers at the airport, and we want to make sure your experience is as seamless as possible,” RDU said in a release. “With multiple parking options that meet a wide variety of preferences and budgets, it’s never been easier to park at the airport.”

RDU said booking parking ahead of time will allow travelers to get the best rates possible and guarantee entry into the parking lot of the traveler’s choice–all contactless.

You can book parking online here.