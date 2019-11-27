RDU could see 220,000 passengers this Thanksgiving holiday

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The day before Thanksgiving is a busy day for travelers trying to make it to their holiday destinations on time.​

“​We are headed first to Denver then to Williston, North Dakota to visit our new grandson!​” said Rhonda. ​

More than 229,000 people are expected to fly in and out of RDU International Airport this Thanksgiving holiday – approximately a 3 percent increase from last year’s numbers and a new record for the airport.

December 1 could possibly be the busiest day for the airport, with 232 total departures and an estimated 54,000 passengers flying.

​”It’s really crowded and TSA looks like it’s not going to be that much fun,” said Marrisa Curry, a freshman at North Carolina Central University. ​

​Despite the long lines, folks are still in good spirits, especially when they’re spending Thanksgiving at the beach.

​”We’re going to Honolulu, Hawaii for a week, we’re going to see our baby girl play she plays for N.C. State​”, said Natalie Privette-Jones and Danny Jones​.

​While others hope to beat the predicted bad weather. ​

“There was some concern with Denver we heard they were getting some weather but we’re pretty confident that we’re going to make it”, said Rhonda.

​No matter the destination, folks say it’s important to remember the heart of the holiday.​

“It’s about family that’s what it’s all about. We are traveling to Hawaii to support our daughter in her championship game”, said Privette-Jones.

