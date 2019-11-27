MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The day before Thanksgiving is a busy day for travelers trying to make it to their holiday destinations on time.
“We are headed first to Denver then to Williston, North Dakota to visit our new grandson!” said Rhonda.
More than 229,000 people are expected to fly in and out of RDU International Airport this Thanksgiving holiday – approximately a 3 percent increase from last year’s numbers and a new record for the airport.
December 1 could possibly be the busiest day for the airport, with 232 total departures and an estimated 54,000 passengers flying.
”It’s really crowded and TSA looks like it’s not going to be that much fun,” said Marrisa Curry, a freshman at North Carolina Central University.
Despite the long lines, folks are still in good spirits, especially when they’re spending Thanksgiving at the beach.
”We’re going to Honolulu, Hawaii for a week, we’re going to see our baby girl play she plays for N.C. State”, said Natalie Privette-Jones and Danny Jones.
While others hope to beat the predicted bad weather.
“There was some concern with Denver we heard they were getting some weather but we’re pretty confident that we’re going to make it”, said Rhonda.
No matter the destination, folks say it’s important to remember the heart of the holiday.
“It’s about family that’s what it’s all about. We are traveling to Hawaii to support our daughter in her championship game”, said Privette-Jones.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh police: Don’t leave your running car unattended
- Sons of Confederate Veterans gains ownership of UNC’s ‘Silent Sam’ monument
- RDU could see 220,000 passengers this Thanksgiving holiday
- Scammers using scare tactics over the phone to rip you off
- 16,200 gallons of sewage spills from grease-clogged pipe, Raleigh says