RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new airport dining gadget is officially up and running at RDU International Airport.

The first-of-its-kind “getREEF Virtual Food Hall” is designed to help cut down on wait times while providing more contactless options and providing a solution to families traveling together that have many different food interests.

The virtual food hall, also known as a “ghost kitchen” is located in Terminal 2 of the airport, near Gate C9.

Meals and coffee from nine different brands including international names like Krispy Rice, 800 Degrees Pizza, Pei Wei, Xochimex Cantina Grill, Zinburger, and Rebel Wings, and local bites from Beyú Caffé, Hubb Kitchen and American Meltdown.

Food and drinks ordered through the virtual food hall are available to pickup at the food hall’s kiosks that have specially marked lockers. The lockers are opened by the customer using a unique code sent directly to their phone.

get REEF Virtual Food Hall grand opening at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

“RDU’s ghost kitchen may finally end the dilemma of every family member wanting to eat somewhere different by letting them mix and match orders in one easy, contactless transaction,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “The kitchen meets two of RDU’s top goals by giving guests a wide range of dining options and leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve their experience at the airport.”

Customers can place and pay for their orders on their mobile devices or directly at the kiosks. Customers will also receive real-time text updates on the status of their orders.

“We look forward to continuing to work with RDU as we serve delicious meals to travelers and continue to pioneer the future of the ghost kitchen industry,” said Valentina Ellison, senior vice president of REEF Kitchens.