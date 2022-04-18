MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Travelers coming and going through Raleigh-Durham International Airport will no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering after a Florida federal judge voided a national mask mandate on Monday.

RDU airport tweeted that TSA will no longer require its visitors and travelers, or employees, to wear a mask at the airport beginning immediately.

The Florida federal judge argued the mandate exceeded the authority U.S. health officials have in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS 17 is waiting for an official release from RDU as well as a statement from airport officials.

Additionally, United Airlines also tweeted that it is dropping its mask mandate on domestic flights and some international flights. However, the stipulations for the international flights has not yet been released.

United Airlines also said if anyone wants to keep his or her masks on because they feel more comfortable, they can “go right ahead”.

Delta Airlines then followed suit, also saying it has made masks optional for all domestic flights and some international flights.

Furthermore, Southwest said with the development it will now allow employees and customers “to choose whether they would like to wear a mask, and we encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing” in an official release. It did not say whether this was the case for all domestic and international flights, or specify if any flights required masks, like United and Delta did, just that it was dropping its federal mask mandate.