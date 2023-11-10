RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina residents can once again go from the Triangle to the tropics in less than two hours.

Bahamasair, the flagship carrier of the Bahamas, is relaunching its direct route between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport.

The twice-weekly flights begin Monday, but will be regularly scheduled on Thursdays and Sundays. According to the airline’s website, a 138-seat Boeing 737-700 will service the route and fly out of RDU’s Terminal 2.

The nonstop flight is the airline’s fifth route to the United States and the only one outside the state of Florida. The inaugural service began in 2022 and operated on a seasonal basis.

Freeport is the island nation’s second largest city and “a tropical playground where ecological wonders coexist with idyllic beaches, historic sites, waterfront restaurants and shops filled with Bahamian-made crafts and keepsakes,” according to a press release from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.

“We are excited to relaunch the direct RDU Bahamasair service, especially ahead of the holiday season and winter months,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “With a short two-hour flight time, North Carolinians can easily escape to the warmth of the tropics. To top it off, Freeport and Nassau have activities to suit every traveller’s style and budget, from family friendly outdoor excursions and all-inclusive hotels with pool and play areas, to world-class luxury resorts. We cannot wait to welcome you all to our sun-kissed Bahamian shores!”

From Freeport, travelers can connect to other places in the Bahamas, including the capital Nassau.