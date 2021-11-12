Water from RDU cleaning crew triggers power outage Friday forcing major delays, flight rescheduling

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Stranded at the airport, dozens faced flight cancellations and hours-long delays at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday following a massive power outage.

Airport officials said the outage was caused by water damage from airport cleaning crews that also took out the international airport’s backup generator. However, it has since been restored this afternoon.

A ” large amount” of water from cleaning crews managed to seep through a floor and then onto an electrical box that then triggered the outage, an RDU spokesperson, told CBS 17.

“We’re going to conduct a vulnerability assessment to see where our systems are most vulnerable, and we’ll take steps to make sure that they’re insulated from future water damage – or other things that may take those electrical units off line,” Crystal Feldman, the RDU spokesperson said.

Durham resident Nancy Garman got stuck in Tampa Bay International Airport as a result of the outage, and her flight back to RDU was delayed several hours. However, she was optimistic and said she was just glad things weren’t worse.

“I had a great time with my college friends from years ago here in Tampa, and it was a great week,” Garman said via FaceTime. “And I’m on my way home so I’ll get there tonight, and I hope everyone else gets home that was traveling to RDU.”

Airport officials said to check with your specific airline regarding accommodations for missed flights.