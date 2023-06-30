RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fourth of July rush is here at Raleigh Durham International Airport.

However, for Ruthie McCartney, Friday afternoon was less chaotic. As she tried to bottle up her excitement.

“My boy is coming in for the Fourth of July holiday,” she said with a big smile.

Her son, Lane, flew in from Duluth, Minnesota. Once he arrived, he was greeted with big hugs.

The wait for many people flying out of RDU was much longer.

“You know, we don’t mind it. We tend to be chill travelers,” said Hunter Silides.

“We’ve traveled with four children. We’ve traveled with infants. We’ve traveled with toddlers. So, being alone traveling,” her husband George Silides said.

The Silides’ first stop is Seattle, Washington.

“I’ll wait an hour if it’s without a car seat,” Hunter said.

While the security checkpoint line kept moving, it also kept growing. For much of the evening Friday it wrapped around terminal two.

AAA projects more than 4 million Americans will fly over Independence Day weekend. A more than 11 percent increase from 2022.

Hunter Silides had advice for fellow travelers.

“Travel with people you like,” Hunter said as she laughed.