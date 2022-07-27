MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport has a new program that is aiming to improve travel experiences for guests with hidden disabilities.

RDU is partnering with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Organization to distribute sunflower-branded products that discreetly indicates the person wearing the product may need extra assistance or time when traveling, a news release said.

Photo from Raleigh-Durham International Airport

According to the news release, the sunflower is a globally recognized symbol for hidden disabilities.

“We are excited to welcome Raleigh-Durham International Airport into the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program,” Lynn Smith said, the North American program director for the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Organization. “We thank RDU for expanding the Sunflower into the Triangle region of North Carolina. RDU is joining 162 airports in 20 different countries supporting travelers with non-visible disabilities.”

Some examples of hidden disabilities include dementia, autism and learning disabilities. But, they can also include physical and mental health conditions as well as mobility or speech impairments. Travelers with these challenges can choose to wear a sunflower-branded product to indicate their need for support.

Free sunflower-branded lanyards, pins and other products are available at RDU Information Desks in Terminals 1 and 2. Guests may also contact the Airport Authority at 919-840-2123 to make special arrangements for pickup. Click here for more information about the Sunflower Program and traveling with disabilities at RDU.