MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On what is usually one of the busiest travel days of the week, travelers between the Triangle and the New York City metro area may have found themselves stuck.

According to info on Raleigh Durham International Airport’s website, 14 flights arriving from New York-New Jersey and 14 flights departing to that area were canceled Sunday.

Though there was heavy fog at RDU early Sunday morning that affected a few flights, bad weather in the New York City metro area caused several delays and cancellations at LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports.

Some flights to or from Washington D.C., Baltimore, Boston, Denver, Dallas and Nashville were also canceled Sunday, according to RDU’s website.

As of 2:45 p.m., there were 40 cancellations and 84 delays into or out of RDU Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest information on their flights.