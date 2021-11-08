RDU offers tips on parking to save money and reduce wait times

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – With holiday travel soon to be in full swing, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is offering tips for airport parking.

RDU offers a variety of parking options and says booking online is the way to go for lower rates and reduced wait times.

ParkRDU recommends travelers book parking at least 24 hours in advance.

Online booking is contactless and travelers do not have to interact with a cashier. The entrance gate opens with a QR code and a license plate reader automatically opens the exit gate.

Travelers also have the option to find parking upon arrival at the airport, without booking online.

Every entrance and exit lane has credit card scanners and kiosks where parking can be paid for with a mobile phone.

Cash is no longer accepted at any RDU parking facility.