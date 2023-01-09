MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday night, environmental groups are eager to make their voices heard about a possible parking lot expansion at Raleigh-Durham International Airport during a public meeting held at the Aviation Authority building.

Jean Spooner is the chair of the Umstead Coalition, and she’s dedicated to preserving the William B. Umstead State Park.

“William B. Umstead State Park, established in 1934, is one of the key reasons that people move to this area and stay in this area,” Spooner said.

She’s concerned about plans that RDU has in the works.

“We have plans to add about 8,000 parking spaces in our Economy 3 parking lot,” Crystal Feldman, a spokesperson for the airport, said.

Feldman said the parking lot expansion is necessary for two reasons.

“One is that we’re going to start expanding Terminal Two and improving our roadway system, as well as putting in a consolidated rental car facility in 2025,” Feldman said.

The second reason? They said the airport is naturally growing and getting busier, and they want to be able to accommodate more flyers.

But Spooner said that shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment.

“We are concerned about the impacts of deforestation and light. There’s a proposed rental car storage facility, so washing, refueling, maintenance and stormwater [too],” Spooner said.

Airport officials also said they’ve taken note of environmental concerns and are welcoming public input before any plans are put into motion.

If you want to submit comments on the potential expansion, you can do so on RDU’s website.