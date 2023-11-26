RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, officials predicted more than 286,000 passengers this holiday weekend.

They said that would set a new Thanksgiving travel record, a nearly 10 percent spike from the number of travelers in 2019.

Despite the busy day, many travelers CBS 17 spoke to Sunday at RDU said they were not running into any issues.

“It’s been pretty smooth so far,” Brown said.

After hitting some terminal traffic when he landed at RDU earlier this week, Brown decided he would play it safe for his flight back to Seattle on Sunday — and hit the road early.

“Traffic wasn’t too bad, it kind of got backed up when we hit the terminals, but wasn’t that bad at all, maybe about a 15-minute wait,” Brown said.

RDU estimated 27 percent more travelers would pass through the airport compared to Thanksgiving weekend last year. One of those passengers is Jade Williams, who arrived back in the Triangle after a Thanksgiving trip to Toronto.

“Customs was pretty busy, had to wait in big lines, but overall, it wasn’t too bad,” Williams said.

It was a wait well worth it. Williams said the best part of her Thanksgiving was seeing her grandparents.

“We haven’t seen them in a while since they live all the way in Canada, so it was nice seeing them,” Williams said.

RDU officials expect Monday to be the third busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving stretch.

They’re reminding people to arrive at the airport early, and if you’re picking someone up to wait at the Cellphone Lot until ready to avoid congestion at the curbside pickup.