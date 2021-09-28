RDU parking deck reopens after ‘public safety incident’

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The parking deck at Raleigh-Durham International Airport reopened Tuesday evening after what police described as a “public safety incident,” airport officials said.

RDU officials didn’t expand on the nature of the incident.

Travelers were asked to remain inside the terminals while those arriving at the airport were rerouted to the Economy 3 parking lot.

Officials said at about 7:10 p.m. that travelers were allowed to return to their cars. People arriving are now allowed to access the garage again.

“We appreciate guests’ patience as we worked quickly to complete the search,” RDU said on Twitter.