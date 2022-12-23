RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With just two days left until Christmas, many are rushing to hit the roads or even the air to see family.

On Thursday, Raleigh Durham-International Airport staff shared they expect more than 600,000 people to pass through the airport this weekend– but it’s the cancelation and delays in flights that have some worried.

Because of the bad weather that is forcing a lot of travelers to camp out at airports around the country, airlines like Delta, American, and Air Canada have already canceled more than a dozen flights this week.

It’s not uncommon for cancelations and delays to be this high during this time of year. As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 16 canceled flights.

Warlesea Fatta and her daughter Brooke Williams recently moved to the Triangle and decided to visit their new home this Christmas. Fatta said she planned ahead by arriving to the airport in Las Vegas hours before her flight and she didn’t run into any problems.

“We’ve had so many people warning us that our flight was going to be delayed,” she said. “We had a great experience with Delta.”

“It was really nice it didn’t take a long at all. It wasn’t even too busy really,” her daughter Brooke explained.

She wasn’t the only one planning ahead of her trip. Japhet Legrant and his wife Delshana were excited to travel for the holidays.

“It hasn’t been too bad, we left early which helps to beat the traffic and the crowd. But as we went into economy parking– the lot is full,” Japhet said.

He and his wife made plans to leave just in time to catch their flight.

“No matter what time you might think you need…go ahead and add an hour to that. You need extra time,” Delshana told CBS 17.

Sharon Hupp and her family were excited to spend the holiday together after recently becoming empty nesters.

“I have missed these girls so much, we’re empty nester now. We missed them so much so it’s just a great time for us to be together,” Hupp said.

The big message everyone got Friday was to plan ahead and constantly check flight status.

To check flight status at RDU click here https://www.rdu.com/airline-information/flight-status/