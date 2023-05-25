MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Memorial Day weekend travel rush is already underway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

There were long airport security lines Thursday as the first batch of Memorial Day travelers caught their flights.

Airport and Transportation Security Administration officials are expecting around 255,000 travelers to fly through the airport this weekend, a 20-percent raise from last year.

We heard from travelers who arrived early, anticipating long lines.

“I’ve been flying a lot so you have to mentally prepare. You can’t come up here thinking it’s going to be slow,” said Dale Rodriguez.

TSA officials said they are close to ideal staffing levels at the airport and everyone will be working for the weekend.

“It’s going to be all hands-on deck, especially in those busier days in here Friday and Monday. We’re gonna flex overtime, we’re going to use every resource we can to open as many lines as possible to keep those wait times under 30 minutes per standard,” said Mark Howell with the TSA.

Airport officials suggest arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. You can also book your parking online so you’re guaranteed a spot.