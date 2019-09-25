RDU ranked among top five large airports in North America

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport was ranked among the top five large airports in North America according to a study by J.D. Power.

“We are thrilled that passengers consider RDU one of the top five best large airports in North America,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We strive to provide a world-class airport experience and we are continuing to upgrade our facilities and amenities to make traveling through RDU even easier and more welcoming.”

RDU’s 2019 J.D. Power ranking reflects a strong improvement from 2018, when the airport ranked 11th among medium-sized airports.

The annual J.D. Power North American Airport Satisfaction Study ranks airport customer satisfaction in the following categories:

Airport Accessibility (getting to and leaving the airport)

Check-In/Baggage Check

Security Check

Food, Beverage and Retail

Terminal Facilities (concourses, lounges, signage, restrooms, and gate areas)

Baggage Claim

Immigration/Customs

J.D. Power categorizes North American airports according to annual passenger volume:

Mega: 32 million or more passengers per year

Large: 10 to 31.5 million passengers per year

Medium: 4 to 9.9 million passengers a year

In 2018, 12.8 million passengers traveled through RDU, an eight percent increase over the previous year.

The airport expects to serve more than 14 million travelers in 2019.

According to the FAA, RDU is the 39th largest airport in the U.S. by passenger volume.

