RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1 million passengers flew through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in November, officials said.

Traffic was up 13 percent from November 2021, and airport officials said in a statement Thursday that they expect those big numbers to continue through the holiday season.

“We expect to close the year strong as travelers make their way home for the holidays or visit family and friends,” said Michael Landguth, Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority president and CEO. “We have added new airlines, new destinations and new amenities this year that we hope will provide our guests with an outstanding experience during this busy season.”