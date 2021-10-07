RDU releases images of person of interest in September carjacking

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport released images of a person of interest in a reported carjacking from the airport’s parking garage in September.

The photo and video show a person running away from Terminal 2 along John Brantley Boulevard near the parking exit plaza at approximately 4:44 p.m. wearing a black hooded sweatsuit.

“RDU law enforcement would like to hear from anyone who was in or around the parking garage, exit plaza, or traveling on John Brantley Boulevard when the carjacking was reported,” Chief Steele Myers of the RDU Airport Police Department said in the release from RDU on Thursday afternoon. “They may be able to help us identify the person of interest or provide information that could be valuable to our investigation.”

On the day of the carjacking, the airport said the parking deck between Terminals 1 and 2 was closed just after 6 p.m. due to a “public safety incident.”

Travelers were asked to remain inside the terminals while those arriving at the airport were rerouted to the Economy 3 parking lot.

It was later revealed that RDU police responded to an attempted carjacking in the parking deck just before 5 p.m.

The suspect used a rifle during the carjacking, according to an incident report released by RDU.

The victim told police she was held at gunpoint as the suspect tried to drive away in her Lexus with her in the passenger seat.

Airport officials said no one was injured and no suspects were located or detained following the news that day. It wasn’t until Thursday’s release that any suspect information emerged.

The public is asked to call RDU’s tip line at (919) 840-7573 if they have any information.