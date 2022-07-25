RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For those with family in France, or who have the travel bug, Paris is being added to the non-stop flight destinations at RDU, staring on August 1.

In a Monday press release, the airport announced the Delta Airlines flight will make non-stop trips across the pond five times per week on a Boeing 767-300.

In resuming their service to Paris, airport officials said this will mark the sixth international nonstop destination from RDU, an all-time high for the airport.

RDU now serves 54 destinations, with almost 400 daily flights. See all destinations here.