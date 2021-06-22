RDU says its time to get back in habit of planning ahead of flights amid travel increase, pilot shortages

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With airlines dealing with the pilot shortage and more travelers flying again, leaders at Raleigh-Durham International Airport say you’ll want to plan ahead when you’re heading to the airport.

The airport recommends paying in advance for parking to save some time and if you haven’t been arriving two hours before your flights, it’s time to get back in that habit.

“If your flight day, your travel day is coming up, make sure you get here two hours early and even before that, make sure you check with your airlines to make sure there are no changes to your itinerary,” said Jake Potter, an RDU spokesperson.

RDU says nearly 772,000 people flew through the airport last month. That’s up 27 percent from the previous month.

To pay for parking, click here.