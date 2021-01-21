RDU sees 66% drop in travelers in 2020 due to COVID-19

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The COVID-19 pandemic devastated RDU International Airport’s traveler traffic following a record-setting 2019.

The airport announced Thursday it saw a 66 percent decrease in travelers from 2019 to 2020.

In 2019, an all-time high 14.2 million flew through RDU.

The airport saw nearly 4.9 million passengers in 2020.

“The aviation industry has recovered from many economic and health crises in its hundred-year history and it will recover from COVID-19,” said Michael Landguth, president & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “With widespread distribution of vaccines, we are optimistic that passengers will regain confidence in flying and get back to traveling for business or to visit family and friends.”

RDU said the last time the airport saw this few travelers was in 1987 (4.8 million).