RDU sees 80% increase in 2021 travel with declining impact of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh-Durham International Airport saw an 80 percent increase in travel in 2021 from the previous year as the impact of COVID-19 on air travel declined.

In a news release Thursday, RDU said the airport served 8,795,128 passengers in 2021 compared to 4.9 million in 2020.

“RDU finished the year strong thanks to a busy winter holiday season, with more than 943,000 passengers traveling through the airport in December,” Michael Landguth, the president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said. “Although we have not fully recovered compared to the record-setting year we had in 2019, we are confident RDU will continue to grow at a healthy pace in 2022.”

The increase comes as the airport continued adding domestic flights back to give flyers more options. People also began traveling more after getting vaccinated.

Overall, RDU ended 2021 with passenger traffic at about 73 percent of 2019 levels, nearly 10 percent behind the national recovery rate of 82 percent, the news release said.

However, traffic is expected to decline sharply moving into January, which is typically the slowest month at the airport. But, RDU forecasts indicate passenger traffic will recover to 2019 levels by 2026, the news release said.

A large component of helping the increase will be the reimplementation of international flights, a stepping stone RDU announced it was beginning again on April 5 when the airport said it will resume nonstop flights from Raleigh to London, England.