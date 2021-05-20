RDU sees increase in passenger traffic, but still down from pre-pandemic numbers

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – RDU International Airport saw an explosive increase in passenger traffic from April 2020 to April 2021, but numbers are still down from pre-pandemic times.

The airport said it recorded a 1,415-percent increase in passenger traffic in April 2021 from April 2020.

More than 606,000 passengers flew through RDU in April 2021.

“We are excited to see passengers returning to air travel in large numbers as traffic rebounds at RDU,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Our enhanced health and safety measures, along with more widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, is restoring passenger confidence and boosting the airport’s recovery.”

April 2021 passenger traffic was down 47 percent compared to April 2019.