RDU, the scene of many happy holiday homecomings

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The holidays aren’t about shopping and gifts, they’re about spending time with loved ones. Many traveling long distances to make it to loved ones in the Triangle.

“My daughter is flying in from Seattle and I haven’t seen her in six months and we’re waiting for her. And there she is,” Frank Laney said.

Megan Laney has been doing service work and didn’t expect a camera waiting for her when she arrived.

“Hi, Merry Christmas to you. Merry Christmas, so glad to be home,” Megan Laney said. “I’m so ready to be home. I’ve been away for a while and I missed it,” she continued.

“I miss a lot of time off. But I’m grateful that I’m getting to spend time with them and that means more to me than anything else,” Calvary Scout Elie Karkini said.

Karkini is in the Triangle with his wife, Jackie on a secret mission, surprising his parents for Christmas Eve.

“It’s been a long time in the making I’d say. I told my parents we weren’t going to be there for Christmas. Cause it’s really hard for him to get that time off. So we told them the 26th, set in stone and then we just decided let’s come on the 24th,” Jackie said.

The couple has spent the last two years away in California where he’s stationed. This year will be different.

His father suffers from last stage dementia.

“It means a lot. I mean, my dad with everything that’s going on with him and my mom is doing everything for him. It means a lot,” he said.

Karkini plans to re-enlist hoping to transfer to Fort Bragg to be closer to family.

The surprised happened on Christmas Eve. He said his parents never saw it coming.

