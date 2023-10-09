RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is set to break ground on a new primary runway this week.

RDU officials, local, and state leaders are gathering for a ceremony that’s being held at the airport’s primary runway Wednesday.

RDU officials say they received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration in August to replace its nearly 40-year-old primary runway so the airport can continue West Coast and transatlantic flights.

Wednesday’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Runway 5L/23R.