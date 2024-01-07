RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With nearly 200 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft temporarily grounded across the country, cancellations have piled up nationwide, including at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Three flights, all on United Airlines, were canceled at RDU Sunday, including an arriving flight from Denver and flights to and from Newark.

The cancellations stem from an FAA order to temporarily ground around 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets following an inflight emergency.

On Friday night, an Alaska Airlines flight lost a side panel during its ascent out of Portland, causing a rapid depressurization.

“We had to login and check several times just to make sure our plane wasn’t affected,” said Ron Hopkins, who arrived at RDU on Alaska Airlines from Seattle on Sunday.

According to FlightAware, United and Alaska, the two US carriers who fly the MAX 9, had a combined 420 cancellations Sunday. Alaska’s 165 cancellations were more than 20% of their scheduled flights.

That trend concerned passengers like Hopkins.

“Our flight was originally, it said on the itinerary, it said it was going to be a 737 MAX, it turned out they swapped it out.”

So far on Monday one flight, a United flight to Chicago, has been canceled.