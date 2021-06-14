RDU working to help business travel rebound from pandemic

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Many families are returning to airports across the country but business travel is not rebounding as fast.

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said it has seen a surge in leisure travelers but 70 percent of business travelers still aren’t flying.

The airport officially launched the “Carry On” advertising campaign on Monday.

The Authority is partnering with local businesses and leaders to encourage people to fly again and show that it is safe to do so.

Airport Authority President and CEO Michael Landguth said he believes a return to business travel will help companies grow.

He also points out that most of the airlines’ money comes from business travel.

“We want companies to get back on the road so they can continue to expand and create these great jobs in our local community,” Landguth said.

The authority said it is hoping to see business travel return to normal by late this year or early next year.