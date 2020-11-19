RDU’s first international flight since March 31 takes off to Cancun

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The first international flight to depart the Raleigh-Durham International Airport took off Thursday morning to the popular destination of Cancun.

The JetBlue flight to Cancun was the airline’s first to depart from RDU and took off around 8 a.m. with 38 passengers on board. It was the airport’s first international flight since March 31, around the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis.

An RDU spokesperson says passenger traffic at the airport is about 30 percent of 2019 levels after dropping to just three percent in April.

“Today’s flight is a significant step toward recovery for the airport and regional economy,” a spokesperson told CBS 17.

JetBlue is also starting service to Montego Bay, Jamaica, with the first flight scheduled to depart this Saturday.