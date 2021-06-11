RDU’s nonstop flight to Paris could resume in September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Delta Airlines said its nonstop service from RDU to Paris is scheduled to resume in September.

The nonstop service to Paris has already been pushed back at least twice since it was called off due to the pandemic.

Earlier in the year, Delta said the flight would return in May and that was then pushed to July.

On Friday, Delta spokesman Drake Castañeda told CBS 17 that the flight is now tentatively scheduled to resume Sept. 9.

In May, RDU International Airport officials said it recorded a 1,415-percent increase in passenger traffic in April 2021 from April 2020.

More than 606,000 passengers flew through RDU in April 2021.

April 2021 passenger traffic was down 47 percent compared to April 2019.