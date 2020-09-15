Real Men Wear Pink = Men Fighting Breast Cancer

Breast cancer affects everyone – women and men.

That’s why we’re helping fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink. Real Men Wear Pink is a distinguished group of community leaders determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society’s mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer.

You can help.

CBS 17 is hosting a fund raising telethon in support of Real Men Wear Pink.

On Friday, Sept. 18 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. – you can call in and make your donation.

Call 1-888-309-7437 and one of the operators will be happy to help.

You can also go to bit.ly/RealMenWearPinkNC to donate online or if you’re pressed for time, you can text H-O-P-E to 20222 to donate $10 or C-U-R-E to 20222 to donate $25.

Thanks for your support. Here are some facts about breast cancer and how COVID-19 is presenting unique challenges to the effort this year.

About Breast Cancer

In 2020, about 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. About 42,170 women and 520 men will die from breast cancer.

The most common cancer in American women except for skin cancers, there is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will develop breast cancer sometime in her life.

If detected early enough, women have a five-year survival rate of 99 percent.

About Impact of COVID-19