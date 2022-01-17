‘Real pain at the pump’ to hit next month, GasBuddy says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While gas prices have ticked up a bit in Raleigh over the last week, GasBuddy says drivers should expect higher prices in the near future.

Gas prices have increased 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week in Raleigh to an average to $3.11 per gallon on Monday.

GasBuddy surveyed 472 gas stations in the Raleigh area to find the average price.

Despite that increase, gas prices in Raleigh are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 88.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average is $3.31 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the increasing price of oil and the unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan could lead to higher gas prices.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” said De Haan.

North Carolina areas and their current gas prices: