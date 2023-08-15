RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At just 5 months old, an Australian shepherd and pit bull mix pup had already been dealt a hard hand in life. After being found tied up behind an abandoned building, Moose was brought to the Wake County Animal Center in an effort to make sure his life took a better turn.

Thanks to one staff member who fell in love with him, that’s exactly what happened.

Emily Parker, a kennel attendant with the center since November, said that shelter work has been a perfect fit for her after growing up with the dreams of being a vet or a K-9 handler for law enforcement.

“While I didn’t pursue those paths, I’m making a difference in my own way, still doing what I love,” Parker said.

Her path crossed Moose shortly after losing a dog in her family, Ellie, a few days before Christmas last year. “We felt like Moose was sent to us by Ellie,” she said.

Before long, Moose came home to join the family’s 2 other dogs and 5 cats.

Moose actually first arrived at the center on Parker’s 21st birthday of all days, and as the center said, it was love at first sight.

Since the adoption, Moose has been on a journey that’s involved patience and challenges to get to where he is now… a dog of “great character and habits.”

Recently, Moose has picked up a new skill — dock diving — after coming to find out his love for being in the water. Dock diving is considered a sport among canines and includes competitions for the the highest or farthest jumps into a pool.

It was just three months ago, in May, when Moose first got introduced to swimming at a pond.

“I was overprotective, of course, so he had a life jacket on until he gained confidence. We then moved to allowing him to swim in our backyard pool,” Parker said.

Turns out, Moose loved it so much that Parker had to purchase an extra large baby gate to keep him from hopping into it all the time.

Moose has since made his first appearance in competition and has brought home a few ribbons for his successes! He achieved jumps of 9 feet 4 inches and 9 feet 11 inches, securing him a spot in the finals of the novice division.

Moose’s next competition is set for the end of August in Selma where he’s set to run the dock at the 2023 Southern Outdoor Classic.

This story of Moose’s start and journey to his fun-loving, competitive life is one example of many great stories that come from adoptions at the Wake County Animal Center.

In a newsletter on Tuesday, Parker shared her advice to any who are considering adopting a pet in the future.

“Take a chance! Visit the shelter, ask questions and keep an open heart,” she said. “Sometimes, the most unexpected connections lead to the most profound love and friendship.”

The center is open for adoptions daily from 12-6 p.m. and more information is available on the center’s website.