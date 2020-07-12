Recently defaced Christopher Columbus monument removed from Cary park

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A monument honoring Christopher Columbus has been moved out of a Cary park where it had been for more than 25 years, officials said Saturday.

The monument, originally given to the town of Cary in 1992, was in the Fred G. Bond Metro Park, according to Cary spokeswoman Carolyn Roman.

The monument was recently defaced, according to town officials.

Earlier this week, a Knights of Columbus group that originally gave the monument to the town asked to have it removed from the park, Roman said.

On Friday morning, crews removed the Columbus monument. It is now being stored in a Cary public works facility until the group that owns the monument can decide where it should be placed in the future.

“The monument will be in storage until the Knights of Columbus identify a new home, not located on Town property,” Cary town manager Sean R. Stegall said in an email.

