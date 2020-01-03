Reckless Raleigh driver caught on camera multiple times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A dash camera has captured a Raleigh driver using the shoulder on the highway to pass other cars multiple times over the past few months.

The most recent video capture was Friday morning on Interstate-540.

It shows the car zip by in the shoulder lane, pass a Jeep ahead and then cut off a semi-truck in the Leesville Road exit.

The person who recorded the dash-cam video wanted to remain anonymous.

“I was just astonished,” he said. “It actually kicked a little bit of gravel up on my hood when he passed me and the truck in front of me, and it just seemed completely unnecessary.”

He said it’s not an isolated incident.

He first saw what he believes to be the same car use the same maneuver in August.

“They blew by fast enough that I definitely jumped.”

Since August, he’s caught the same act on camera five separate times, all while headed westbound on I-540 and I-40.

He hasn’t been able to tell if it’s a man or woman driving, but he says it looks to be a 2013 black Ford Fusion Hybrid with North Carolina plates.

“It definitely gets your heart going. Driving in traffic is bad enough, but to have to be constantly alert on my morning commute looking out for crazy drivers is definitely not good.”

He says the rest of the cars are typically going 55 to 60 miles per hour when it’s happened.

“They’re obviously in a hurry, but even the reckless lane changes I’ve seen them do, it just seems unnecessary,” he said. “I’m just afraid it’s going to cause an accident, get somebody killed.”

Which is why he hopes anyone else who spots the driver will report it – like he did.

“We’re all trying to get some place safely, so it should be a team effort.”

He reported the incidents to Highway Patrol.

CBS 17 reached out to the Highway Patrol for comment and to find out how people should handle these cases, but they haven’t gotten back to us yet.

More headlines from CBS17.com: