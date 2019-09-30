Record-breaking crowd forces Raleigh Wegmans to open early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday’s grand opening of Wegmans’ first North Carolina store is one the family company won’t soon forget.

Wegmans said Monday the pre-opening crowd set a record for the company – more than 3,000 people waited for the doors to open.

The crowd was so large, Wegmans decided to open 15 minutes early to accommodate those who lined up.

An estimated 30,000 people visited the store on its first day of business – another record for Wegmans.

“We knew there was a lot of excitement, but the outpouring we saw yesterday was beyond anything we could’ve hoped for,” said Wegmans Store Manager Hallie Johnston. “From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone who made our first day in North Carolina so special. We’re incredibly proud to be here.”

Wegmans is planning additional North Carolina locations.

In 2020, A Wegmans at Davis Drive and Airport Boulevard in Cary will open.

Other future locations include a store in Cary, Chapel Hill and Wake Forest.

